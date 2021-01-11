Thomas E. Shaughnessy, 83, of Broadway, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former June Stenger.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his two sons, Thomas E. Shaughnessy Jr. of California and James E. Shaughnessy and wife, Patricia, of New York, and five grandchildren.
Tom was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg, where a Celebration of Life Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
