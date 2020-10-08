Thomas Edward Fink
Thomas Edward Fink, 40, of Rockingham County, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Tommy was born Nov. 15, 1979, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Thomas Franklin Sap-Pace and Maggie Sue Myers, who survives with her husband, Reb.
Tommy was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School and worked at the Waynesboro North 340 Campground. He enjoyed fishing with his family and friends on Lake Anna.
On Sept. 26, 2014, he married Kelly LuAnn Fink, who survives along with his children, Ethan Gregory Martin and Madison Faith Lynn Fink and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a son, Andrew Scott Fink, Roger Shifflett, who was like a second father to him; his maternal grandparents, Irene and Shirly Fink; paternal grandparents, Bill and Barbara Sapp, and brother-in-law, Calvin Scott Reuwer.
A celebration of life service will be Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at noon at the Waynesboro North 340 Campground pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to offset these unexpected expenses.
