Thomas Edward Freeman, 67, of New Market, Va., passed away March 13, 2021, at his home.
Tom was born Oct. 3, 1953, to the late William Howard Freeman and Helen Shuler Freeman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Lee Freeman, and his brother-in-law, James E. Campbell.
Tom is survived by a son, Marshall Freeman of Broadway, Va. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Hayley Freeman, Tyler Driscoll, Marshall Freeman Jr., and Caleb Freeman.
He is survived by sisters, Billie Campbell, Dede (Richard) Downin, and Bev Kline; many nieces and nephews and his loving cat, Scooter.
He was a graduate of Broadway High School Class of 1972. His passion was dealing with antiques and restoring furniture.
Tom had a very loving and kind soul. He had many friends and was always there for them. He loved animals and had many pets during his life. He loved fishing, cooking, and crossword puzzles. He enjoyed baseball and was a longtime fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
The family was very blessed with The Emily Couric Cancer Center in Charlottesville and Sentara Hahn Cancer Center for the excellent care that was given to Tom and the family throughout his illness.
Theis Funeral Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market is handling arrangements. A very special thank you to Gary Comer for his compassion and being there for our family many times throughout the years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
