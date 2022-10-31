Thomas Edward Hines, 78, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. Hines was born Dec. 24, 1943, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Marshall Lee and Lena Eaton Hines.
He grew up in Timberville and enjoyed wood working in his shop, making picture frames, attending crafts shows, car shows, watching western movies and loved listening to Blue Grass music. He loved fishing and watching NASCAR, as long as Chevy’s were winning. He was a faithful member of the Kings Harbor Christian Fellowship Church. Thomas never met a stranger, he suffered with Parkinson’s for 10 years and never complained or questioned God. He now has a new body and is able to walk again. He retired from Walker Manufacturing with 32 years of service.
Mr. Hines is survived by his wife, Maxine Dean Hines; a son, Thomas E. Hines II and companion, Dana Morris; sisters, Frances Baugher and husband, Garland, Elizabeth Orebaugh and husband, Steve, Bonnie Hines, Sandra Shifflett and husband, Wylie, Kay See, Lisa Decker and husband, Stan, LeAnn Foster and husband, William; grandchildren, Layney Elizabeth Louise Hines, Kenley Keyera Hines; uncle, Kenneth Hines and wife, Kitty; a number of cousins, sisters and brothers-in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Roger Hines and Mary Kiser and a brother-in-law, Ronnie See.
Pastors Julian Shifflett and Dan Hughes will conduct the funeral service 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to King Harbor Christian Fellowship Church, 611 Gibbons Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared by visiting kygers.com.
