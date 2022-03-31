Thomas G. Estep passed away peacefully at Sentara RMH Medical Center on March 29, 2022, at the age of 78 years. He was born in Woodstock, Va., on Oct. 10, 1943.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul A. and Mildred Hawkins Estep. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Lynda O’Roark Estep; his sons, Thomas G. Estep II and wife, Kristi, and Matthew B. Estep and wife, Elizabeth. He dearly loved his eight grandchildren, Madison Estep, Branson Estep, Garrett Estep, Tyson Snow, Reese Estep, Evan Estep, Sara Snow and Luke Estep. Also surviving are his brother, Edward Estep and wife, Ginnie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was owner and operator of Estep’s Carpet in Mount Jackson, Va. for 30 years and a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, as well as a member of Mt. Jackson Moose Lodge 979 serving as past Junior Governor. Tom was also a past member of the Mount Jackson Fire Department and a drummer in the 1960s for the “Top Tones” with Roy Harris. Tom continued the family tradition of Tom’s Chili Dogs for over 60 years starting with a snow cone stand at the age of 12. He also enjoyed being the president of his “Sunday Morning Meeting” held every week at his home where he shared laughter and companionship with his lifelong friends. Tom was a man of many talents, a good friend to all he met, always willing to help everyone and he never met a stranger.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
