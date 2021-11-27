Thomas Gene Metzinger, age 63, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Accordius Health. He was born on March 1, 1958 in Miami, Florida and was the adopted son of the late Col. Dale J. Metzinger and Edna H. Metzinger.
On September 24, 1983, Thomas married Melody Fitzsimons Metzinger who survives. In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by his daughter, Tara Koontz, and son-in-law, Grant of Harrisonburg; his sister, Nina Shepardson and husband, Mark both of Flint Hill as well as his twin brother, Timothy Metzinger and wife Deborah both of Arizona; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Additionally, Thomas is survived by one grandson, his pride and joy and namesake, Abel Thomas Koontz.
Thomas was a high school graduate of Rappahanock County (1976), Bluefield College (1981) and James Madison University (1983). He worked at Mat’s Place as a master biscuit maker and also at Sentara RMH as a licensed counselor in the psychiatric department. Later he worked at James Madison University in the Counseling Student Development Center where he retired in 2015.
Thomas was a kind and gentle soul. He made people laugh and had a great love for animals. His favorite was his dog, Katie. In recent years, Thomas’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandson, Abel Thomas. A wonderful grandfather, father, and husband. Thomas will be greatly missed by many.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.