Thomas Harold Miller, 69, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Tom was born Jan. 5, 1952, a son of the late Wilda (Grady) and Harold D. Miller.
He graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1970 and was a lifetime member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren.
He started working on his family farm at a young age and continued in that profession for 22 years. After selling the farm, he went to work at Evers’ Family Restaurant where he learned to cook for a crowd, something that brought him immense joy. His time working with the Evers’ family was a true highlight of life. He started working at Shenandaoh’s Pride in 1988 and retired from Whitewave Foods in 2016. He enjoyed collecting antique glass, baking cakes, and traveling. In his retirement, he spent many hours visiting and providing transportation for older friends.
On June 18, 1983, Tom was united in marriage to Ann Miller, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Melissa Miller, of Dayton; a brother, John Miller (Marilyn), of Dayton; brother-in-law, Norlyn Miller (Betty), of Bridgewater; nieces and nephews; and numerous special friends.
He is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Thelma Lam, and brother-in-law, Robert Lam.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren with Pastors David R. Miller, Kathleen Michael, and Karl Magenhofer officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Church Cemetery. In consideration of all those attending, please wear a mask.
There will be no formal visitation, but friends may call at the home any time. Friends may also visit the funeral home to sign the guest book. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Montezuma Church of the Brethren and designated for either the Bell Choir Fund or Stained Glass Window Fund, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
