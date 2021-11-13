Thomas Harold Miller, 69, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Thomas was born on January 5, 1952, a son of the late Wilda (Grady) and Harold David Miller.
He retired from Whitewave in Mt. Crawford, and was a lifetime member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren.
On June 18, 1983, he was united in marriage to Ann Miller, who survives.
Thomas is also survived by a daughter, Melissa Miller of Dayton; brother, John Miller and wife, Marilyn, of Dayton; brother-in-law, Norlyn Miller and wife, Betty.
He is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Thelma Lam, and brother-in-law, Robert Lam.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM on Monday, November 15, 2021. at Montezuma Church of the Brethren, with Pastors David R. Miller, Kathleen Michael, and Karl Magenhofer officiating. Burial will follow at Beaver Creek Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Montezuma Church of the Brethren Bell Choir Fund, and/or Stained Glass Window Fund, 4937 Ottobine Rd. Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.