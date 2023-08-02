Thomas Harrison Shumaker, 52, of Staunton, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Mr. Shumaker was born July 24, 1971, in Rockingham County and was the son of Wilma Mitchell Shumaker and the late Wilmer “Sonny” Harrison Shumaker Jr.
Thomas worked in refrigeration maintenance. He loved NASCAR and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan. He was a good man who loved his family, especially his kids and he loved his dogs. Thomas had a green thumb and enjoyed plants, gardening and birds. He was an aspiring meteorologist, always predicting the weather patterns and forecasts.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Cory Shumaker; daughter, Rebecca Shumaker; brother, Michael P. Shumaker and wife, Chrissy; sisters, Bonnie Sue Strawderman and husband, Gary, and Donna Shumaker; former wife, Cindy Shumaker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Dog Adoptions.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
