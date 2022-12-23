Thomas Herman Ellingsworth, 82, of Timberville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He is survived by a daughter, Shelia Ellingsworth; a step-daughter, Sharon Stover; step-sons, Stanley Keeler and wife, Ida Mae, Johnny Keeler and wife, Debbie, and Harry Rexrode, Jr; a special granddaughter, Jazmyne Moubray and husband, Matt; special daughter-in-law, Kathy Cubbage as well as several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred Marie Ellingsworth; step-son, Michael Odell Rexrode, Sr. and step-grandsons, Michael Odell Rexrode, Jr. and Michael Wayne Campbell, Jr.
He loved watching western movies and spending time with his family and close friend. He worked at Rocco Poultry in Dayton, Va. and VDOT.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2022, at New Market Voice Tabernacle Church in New Market, with Pastor Charles W. Clinedinst officiating. Interment will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
