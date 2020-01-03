Thomas Irving Baggott, 66, of McGaheysville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Tom was born on March 1, 1953, was raised in Summit, New Jersey, and was the son of the late Charles and Leora Baggott. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Baggott.
He worked as a Computer Network Administrator for the Summit City School System. He retired in May 2008 after thirty years of service, and he and his wife moved to the Shenandoah Valley. They became members of McGaheysville United Methodist Church. Coming to Christ later in life, Tom’s beliefs were very important to him, and he always tried to show God’s love to everyone he met. He greatly loved his family and encouraged others to make family a priority. He had a kind heart and a good ear for listening.
He enjoyed traveling and helping with church and community activities. Being a jack-of-all-trades, he was generous with his time and was always willing to help folks with computer, mechanical, or household issues. He truly will be missed.
On June 4, 1977, he married Janet Quagliato. She survives, along with their children, Allison Kathryn Garcia and grandson, Miguel Garcia, Christopher Thomas Baggott, and Damien Alexander Lunior and his wife, Cristina.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the McGaheysville United Methodist Church, with the Reverends Kotosha Griffin and James Wingert officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McGaheysville United Methodist Church (for UMCOR), 10106 McGaheysville Road, (P.O. Box 128), McGaheysville, VA 22840.
