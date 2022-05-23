Thomas John Kuster III, age 49, of McGaheysville, passed into his eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home after a nearly two-year battle with colon cancer. Tom was born Feb. 3, 1973, in New York and was the son of the surviving Thomas Kuster and his wife, Kathleen.
He was a graduate of James Madison and West Virginia universities. He returned to work at JMU in 1999 and assumed the role of Director of Sports Medicine in 2006. He was married to Bethany Kuster on June 23, 2012. He is survived by his wife and two sons, Benjamin (8) and Samuel (6). His sisters, Kristin Kuster and Elizabeth Oberschneider also mourn his passing.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on May 28 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Tom’s children’s 529 educational fund. Please contact the family for details.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.