Thomas K. Martin
Tom completed his journey on this earth on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. The youngest of six children, born to William Earl Martin and Elva Smelser Martin. He lovingly enjoyed being referred to as the “Spoiled Baby” and was born on Saturday, Feb. 7, 1942.
On Friday, Dec. 24, 1965, he married Carolyn Good Martin, the love of his life, joined at the hip and soulmate; always referring to the other as “Chum.” He was a graduate of Shenandoah High School class of 1961 and a member of Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren.
Tom was known for his hard work ethics always wanting to make a dollar. He loved attending tractor pulls and farm sales. His passion for buying trucks and other vehicles was the start of Martin Truck Sales. He owned and operated Thomas K. Martin Grading & Sodding, co-owner of Riverside Mini Mart and T. Martin Litter. He loved spending time with his feline friend Pooch. He had a heart bigger almost than his body could contain. Tom never lacked for words or a witty come back, he loved to joke and have people laughing. He would always take the floor and was everybody’s friend. A Lifelong Republican, he was looking forward to this Presidential Election.
Along with his wife, he is survived by an adoring son, Michael “Todd” Good; two sisters, Io Martin Henderson and Nancy Martin Blakemore and business partner, Gary L. Cubbage, all of Stanley, Va. He is also survived by two grandsons, Brian Todd Good and wife, Charity, and Michael “Tyler” Good, both of Luray; two great-grandsons, Audyn Good and Henley Good, also of Luray. Tom is also survived by and abundance of very dear nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mollie Martin; two brothers, William E. “Bill” Martin and J.C. Martin. He is also preceded in death by one grandson, Andrew “Drew” Good.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Doug Gochenour and Andy Seastrom will conduct a funeral Thursday, Sept. 10, at Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may gather at anytime at his sister, Nancy’s residence, 3231 Honeyville Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
Memorial contributions can be made to Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren.
