Thomas Layton Lawson, 71, of Madison, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 21, 1948, to the late Steward Calvin Lawson and Beatrice Katherine Anderson Lawson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Totherow.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Whetzel Lawson; two daughters, Sheila K. Jones, and Diana L. Johnson and husband, Jimmy, all of Madison; brother, Buddy Lawson and wife, Debbie, of Sterling; sister, Wanda Reed and husband, Jim, of Louisa, and three grandchildren, Katie Johnson, Alexis Jones and Haize Jones, all of Madison.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison. Pastor Keith Wagner will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be private at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Church, 1735 West Hoover Road, Madison, VA 22727.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.