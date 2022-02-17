Thomas Lee Martin, 77, of McGaheysville, Va., passed away Feb. 14, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Martin was born March 30, 1944, in Washington, D.C., and was the son of the late Walter and Rachel Payne.
He graduated in 1962 from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md. After graduation, Tom obtained his operating engineer’s license and spent his career designing and maintaining heating and air conditioning systems for large commercial builders in the Washington, D.C. area, including Cafritz Enterprises, Charles E. Smith, and Lenkin Company Management.
His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved watching them play soccer, basketball, lacrosse, baseball and golf. He also enjoyed fishing.
After his retirement in 2010, he retired to McGaheysville, Va., where he enjoyed new fishing spots, maintaining his fish pond and the beautiful views from his mountain home. He loved his new life, but did miss the hard shell crabs and crab cakes from his native Maryland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jeanne (Showalter) Martin. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Kathy Lovaas (James) and Pam Carlson (Chris); sister, Judy Briggs (Tom); grandchildren, Michael Lovaas (Laurie), Christopher Carlson (Breanna), Laura Crampton (Taylor), Molly Berger (Kyle), and Thomas Carlson; and great-grandchildren, Mason Lovaas, Haley and Mason Berger, and Jackson and Maddox Carlson. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church in Elkton, Va. The Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 11:30. At the family’s request, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church or Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, Harrisonburg, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
