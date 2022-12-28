Thomas Lee Moyers
Thomas Lee Moyers, 58, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away the week before Christmas.
Mr. Moyers was born Nov. 24, 1964 and attended Turner Ashby High School. Throughout his career, he was employed by Beam Trucking Company, Crosby Trucking, and Brockway Manufacturing.
Preceding Mr. Moyers in death are his father, Bobby Moyers; maternal grandparents, Layman and Hazel Moyers; paternal grandparents, Lee and Judith Moyers; and stepbrother, Dwain Gillispie.
Surviving family members include his mother, Sharon Kaye Moyers Gillispie and husband, David, of Brandywine, W.Va.; one brother, Alan Moyers and wife, Cindy, of Bridgewater, Va.; a stepbrother, Danny Gillispie and wife, Melissa; a stepsister-in-law, Olivia Gillispie; two nephews, Tanner Moyers and Chantz Gillispie; two nieces, Gracie Moyers and Lily Moyers; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and special neighbors.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
His body will be cremated and laid to rest at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.