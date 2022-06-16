Thomas McKelvey Templeton of Raphine, Va., died on June 6, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He was a son of the late Dr. Loyd Templeton and Virginia McKelvey.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Barbara Bowers. He leaves his three children by his first wife, Barbara Ann Boyd Templeton, who died in 1993; daughter, Irene Templeton Smith, her husband, Tommy, Paul Boyd Templeton of Harrisonburg, Va., and Ann Thomas Monin and her husband, Noel, of Friday Harbor, Wash.; as well as a brother, John Templeton of Clayton, Ga.; and sister, Virginia Stokes of Brentwood, Tenn.
A native Tennessean, Tom grew up in Memphis and graduated high school from Columbia Military Academy. He attended Rhodes College and earned a B.S. degree from Memphis State University.
During the early eighties, Tom and his family moved to Massanutten, Va., where he served as Area Manager for multiple AmeriGas sites in the Shenandoah Valley. In an outstanding career Tom came to oversee plant operations throughout the Shenandoah Valley and retired in 2000 as No. 1 Manager of the Year, the company's highest award.
In his retirement, Tom loved nothing better than embracing the mountains that encircled his world, digging in the dirt, planting for harvest, cooking and canning, riding horses, doting on his dogs, and loving his family. He loved the Methodist Church and grew up on the Methodist Hymnal and sang in the choir of every church he attended.
Not known to many, Tom was a gifted abstract artist. He was a painter who did not take his talent too seriously, but who maintained a studio room for creative work.
Additionally, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Emory United Methodist Church, 429 Tye River Turnpike, Vesuvius, Va. Friends are welcome to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emory UMC, PO Box 521, Vesuvius, VA 24483 or to Arbor Day Foundation at https://shop.arborday.org/campaign/reforestation-donation/give.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
