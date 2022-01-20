Thomas Newton Clem of Stanardsville, Va., passed away Jan. 15, 2022. He was born Jan. 21, 1949, to the late Robert and Louise Clem in Shenandoah, Va. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Clem; a niece; and a brother-in-law.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda Clem; his son, Thomas N. Clem II and wife, Kim; his daughter, Kristi L. Madison and husband, Devin; grandchildren that he adored, Brady Thomas (girlfriend, Rachel), Madison, Jack, Dylan, and Gracie; sisters-in-law, Ruth Rinaca, Carolyn Alexander and Robbie Clem; three nephews; and 10 great-nephews and nieces.
He was a graduate of Page County High School and attended Blue Ridge College. He was a proud member of the Shenandoah Fire Department. He worked and retired from the phone company after 45 years. He was a wonderful husband, the best Dad, and a loving Grandaddy. He was a quiet, gentle soul. He was a huge fan of UVa sports (football, basketball, and baseball).
After retirement, he loved spending his time doing crossword puzzles on the front porch with Lilly.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Ruckersville, Va. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
