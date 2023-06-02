Thomas Randolph "Tom" Moyers, of Timberville, Va., went to be with his heavenly father May 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He had courageously fought a battle with kidney cancer for the past 2 ½ years.
Tom was born Feb. 13, 1954, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Floyd and Nellie Moyers.
Tom graduated from Broadway High School in 1973. He retired from Cargill in Timberville in 2021 as a machinist after 30 years of service and co-owned Valley Avon in Broadway with his wife. Tom regularly attended Bethel Church of the Brethren until his health declined, where he recently became a member.
On Dec. 9, 1972, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Sharon Wilt, who survives. This past December they celebrated their 50th Anniversary. They loved their many years of vacationing in the Great Smokey Mountains.
Tom is survived by a son, Brian Moyers and wife, Julie, of Grottoes, Va.; a granddaughter, Falon Moyers and a grandson, Brennon Moyers, both of Harrisonburg; mother-in-law, Maxine Wilt of Timberville; sister-in-law and brother–in-law, Marla and RH Kline of Singers Glen; sister-in-law, Virginia Moyers of Timberville; his faithful pets, Zoey and Savvy, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, including a special aunt by marriage, Dorothy Hottle, of Broadway.
He was preceded in death by his dear brother, William “Bill” Moyers, who shared the cancer journey with him, in April 2023.
Tom will be remembered for his love of family, kind heart, and infectious sense of humor. He never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone.
The body was cremated and funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A celebration of life will be held at Bethel Church of the Brethren, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, Va. today, Friday, June 2, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service or at Sharon’s home anytime.
The family would like to thank Dr. Zhijie Gao and staff of Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center as well as Sentara RMH Hospice for the excellent care he received throughout his journey. The family would also like to extend a very special thank you to Cherie Buzzard of Timberville who assisted tremendously throughout Tom’s battle.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 1445 E, 1445 Rio Road E, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901, for kidney and pancreatic cancer research.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
