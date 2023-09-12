Thomas Ray "Tommy" Smith, 68, of Port Republic, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, following a lengthy illness.
He was born Oct. 10, 1954, and was a son of Charles Thomas Smith and Janie Belle Ettinger Smith.
Tommy graduated from Montevideo High School (class of 1973) and Blue Ridge Community College. He held many jobs during his life span and most recently retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as an electronics specialist in 2020.
He loved cars, the faster the better. He and his friends spent many afternoons watching NASCAR races. He also enjoyed target shooting, baseball and was a civil war buff, participating in several re-enactments. Tommy has many friends and would spend hours talking with them. During his last two years, he was happiest outside with his fury companion, Mary Jane, the cat. They would garden and do outside work while carrying on many conversations solving the world's problems. Tommy will be greatly missed.
Surviving, in addition to his father, are his cousin, Jason Ettinger; aunt, Joyce Ettinger; and numerous friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Smith, and uncle, Edward Ettinger.
A graveside service celebrating Thomas' life will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Brethren Church Cemetery with Pastor Gail Heiston officiating.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
