Thomas Robert Phelps III, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 3, 2021, surrounded by his wife, Rebel; daughter, Lacey and husband, Junior; and his faithful canine companion, Colin Ray, who took care of him until his last breath. Thomas was born June 23, 1950, in Washington, D.C., and was the son of the late Thomas Robert Phelps Jr. and Doris Wright Phelps.
Thomas was a volunteer chief firefighter at Elkton Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed fishing and crabbing in his spare time. He was an excellent husband and father who will be missed dearly.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Rebel Phelps; daughters, Lacey Shifflett and husband, Junior, Rebel Righa, Star Phelps and Melissa Gann; a son, Thomas Phelps IV; sister, Bonnie Phipps and husband, Ronnie, as well as 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by his sister, Doris Ann.
Mr. Thomas Phelps is interred at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.