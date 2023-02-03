Thomas Robert VanDerveer, 83, of Luray, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
He was born Dec. 24, 1939, in New Brunswick, N.J., and was a son of the late John Patrick VanDerveer and Elizabeth Margaret Warrelman VanDerveer.
Thomas worked in management for Wallace Business Forms, retiring in 2006 with 44 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Luray and the Knights of Columbus Council 8393.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
On June 3, 1961, he married "His Girl" and the love of his life, Helen Mary Podwats VanDerveer, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Thomas Patrick VanDerveer and wife, Debra, of Leesburg; a daughter, Marie Brill and husband, Robert, of Luray; five grandchildren, Mathew, Erica, Bobby, Suzanne and Daniel; and six great-grandchildren, Everly, Aubry, Levi, Logan, Liam and Callum. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Robert VanDerveer Jr.; and two brothers, Conrad John VanDerveer and John Patrick "J.P." VanDerveer.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Bradley Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Luray, VA 22835.
For online condolences, visit www.thebradleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Thomas-VanDerveer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.