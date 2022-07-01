Thomas Shelton Barnes
Thomas Shelton Barnes, 79, husband of Wilda Fay (Oscar) Barnes of Kendrick Avenue, Verona, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Barnes was born in Bertie County, N.C., on Jan. 14, 1943, a son of the late Troy N. Slade and Annie Lucille (Lassiter) Slade.
Mr. Barnes was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Weyers Cave United Methodist Church. Thomas retired after 58 years as a truck driver with various companies and was a member of Verona Moose Lodge 2172. He enjoyed NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry W. Barnes and Robert A. Barnes and a sister, Lila Gray Jerrigan.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 56 years, are three sons, Michael T. Barnes and his wife, Vickie, and Christopher S. Barnes, both of Staunton, and Randy A. Barnes and his wife, Katy, of Portsmouth; two brothers, Albert Barnes of Tampa, Fla., and David Barnes of Aulander, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Brock Michael Barnes and Augusta Kay Barnes.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at their residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Weyers Cave United Methodist Church by Pastor Amy Pannell. Burial will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery.
Active pallbearers are Chris Nazelrod, Brock Barnes, Michael Whitmire, Robbie Fishel, Charles Redifer and Larry Conner.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
