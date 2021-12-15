Thomas Stoutamyer, 92, of Mount Solon, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Staunton on February 8, 1929, and was a son of the late Wilda Catherine (Howdyshell) Stoutamyer.
Thomas was a truck driver (Shenandoah Trucking and Beam Brothers) and farmer.
He was united in marriage on July 5, 1951 to Dorothy Jane (Huffer) Stoutamyer.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his son,Gary Stoutamyer and wife Jane, of Mt. Solon; granddaughter, Dixie Teter and husband Chad; great-grandchildren, Jason Teter and Lori Teter.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Sheldon Stoutamyer and brother, John Richard Stoutamyer.
Friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM to sign the register and pay their respects.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
