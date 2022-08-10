Thomas ‘T.J.’ Justin Bosheers
Thomas ‘T.J.’ Justin Bosheers, 30, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at his home. Thomas was born May 12, 1992, in Zephyrhills, Fla.
T.J. was a brilliant musician and motorcycle enthusiast, who enjoyed hiking, as well as his career as a material handler at Lakeside Book Company in Harrisonburg, Va.
T.J. is survived by his mother and stepfather, Christie and Jamie Knight of Bridgewater; and father and stepmother, Keith and Ruth Bosheers of Maryland.
He also leaves behind brothers, Cullen and Ryan Bosheers, both of Bridgewater; his sister and brother-in-law, Halie and Rusty Hoover of Harrisonburg; maternal grandparents, Joe and Shirley Diggle of McGaheysville; nephews, Nick and Chris, and niece, Nyssa. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents.
Pastor Dan Garber will conduct the funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
