Tom, formerly of Timberville, died on October 14, 2022. He was born in Washington, DC on December 15, 1936 to Arthur Charles Parsons and Catherine Terrett Parsons, graduated from Wilson High School, and attended the University of Maryland. He ran Tri-State Wholesalers in Mt. Crawford, VA for many years. Services are not planned. Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice of Hunt Valley, MD or The Arthur Charles Parsons Scholarship Fund at the University of Maryland.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.