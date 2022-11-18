Tom, formerly of Timberville, died on October 14, 2022. He was born in Washington, DC on December 15, 1936 to Arthur Charles Parsons and Catherine Terrett Parsons, graduated from Wilson High School, and attended the University of Maryland. He ran Tri-State Wholesalers in Mt. Crawford, VA for many years. Services are not planned. Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice of Hunt Valley, MD or The Arthur Charles Parsons Scholarship Fund at the University of Maryland.
