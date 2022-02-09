Thomas “Tom” Allen Pendleton Sr., 73, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the home of his son.
He was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Shenandoah and was the son of the late Harold and Loretta Henderson Pendleton.
Tom was a member of Mt. Lebanon Congregation Christian Church. He was owner of Tom’s Body Shop and Pendleton Farms. He lived a full and happy life with his family and friends. He enjoyed softball and was a Ford fan.
On July 16, 1966, he married the love of his life, Nancy May Pendleton, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tina Pendleton Beasley and husband, Allen; a son, Tom Pendleton Jr. and wife, Annette, all of Shenandoah; his grandchildren, Francesca Troutman, T.A. Pendleton III, Felicia Myers, Trey Pendleton and Franklin Comer Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Felicity Comer, Charlie and Faithlyn Troutman, Trenton Myers, Trinity Pendleton, Trinity Myers, Tucker and Titus Pendleton; sister, Sudie Kisling; and brothers, Patrick and Robert Pendleton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Lam.
Friends and family may pay their respects at Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah from 9-5 Saturday, February 12, 2022. The family will be present from 3-5 pm. Following the visitation, Tom will be cremated and burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.