Thomas (Tom) Preston Perry passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, at the age of 71, after a long, valiant battle with cancer. His beloved wife, Diane, was by his side at their home in Harrisonburg, Va.
Tom was born in 1951 in Clifton Forge, Va., to Ray and Grisilda Perry of Covington and was imbued with a marvelous quick wit, brilliant mind and an endless capacity to help others. A CPA for over 42 years, he was considered exceptionally gifted in tax law and strategy and was highly respected by contemporaries both in accounting and law. Before retiring in 2017, he was the lead tax manager at PBMares, LLP Harrisonburg office.
Tom was a VA Tech alumnus and a member of the Highty Tighties. He remained a devoted Hokie fan through thick and thin. Rarely missing a game, he relished intense play by play discussions of the games with his best friend, Ed Campbell, of Luray, Va. Tom was also a life-long golfer who always insisted, with a familiar twinkle, that it was better to be lucky than good in golf.
True partners in everything, Tom and Diane started an antique business, To Di IV Antiques, LLC, in 2005 which is recognized for fine early American country furniture and smalls. Together they traveled extensively for inventory and loved the hunt as well as knowing what their clients and customers wanted. Tom painstakingly restored antiques as needed and the quality of his work was a source of satisfaction and pride. Through eight years of cancer treatments, he never complained or lost his love of life. Each day was a gift to him and he treasured everyone.
Survived by his wife, Diane B. Perry; twin daughters (from previous marriage) Kate Quinones (Alex) and Kelli Perry (Daniel) and four grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Tim Perry (Marilyn), Mitch Perry, Joy Basham (Tommy) and Chris Perry (Lola).
A private celebration of life is planned for a future date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.