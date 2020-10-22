Thomas Leo “Tommy” Bridges, 72, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center after a courageous battle with MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) for several years.
Tommy was born July 27, 1948, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Ephraim “Babe” Reubush and Orpha Vienna Keister Bridges.
He graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1967, and spent most of his career at the Daily News-Record where he first began at age 13 stuffing advertising inserts into newspapers; retiring as the circulation director in March 2018. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4150 and AmVets Post 7 in Harrisonburg where he enjoyed spending time with his friends.
He was an avid sports fan having played many years of softball with his brothers and friends on various local teams. His favorite sports teams included the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Raiders. He enjoyed visiting the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races as well as the casinos in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Tommy adored his son, Bart, and cherished the time spent with his family. Tommy was most proud of his two granddaughters, Jordan and Addison, whom he loved to spoil and spend time with.
Surviving are his devoted son and daughter-in-law, Bart Bridges and wife, Michele, of Harrisonburg; siblings, Gary Bridges and wife, Juanita, of Harrisonburg, Warren Bridges and wife, Debbie, of Staunton, Louise Quigley of New Market; granddaughters, Jordan and Addison Bridges; a special nephew, Bret Bridges; a special niece, Michelle Bridges Ferris and husband, Jeremy, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Alice Bridges of Elkton, and his beloved dog “Jenny.”
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by three brothers, Ephraim “Sammy” Bridges Jr., Richard Bridges and Kenneth Bridges.
The Rev. Dr. Seth Normington will conduct a graveside service at Singers Glen Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Those wishing to pay their respects and sign the register book may do so by visiting the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 23, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are encouraged.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Rockingham Food Pantry, 4463 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the MSA Coalition, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean VA 22102.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
