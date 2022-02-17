On Feb. 15, 2022, Thomas (Tommy) Lee Thompson, 63, of McGaheysville, walked through the gates of Heaven. Tommy was born to Joyce Charlton Thompson and the late Charles Thompson on Sept. 27, 1958, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Tommy was a member of Mt. Olive Brethren Church in McGaheysville for over 20 years until he joined his daughter’s church, Liberty Brethren Church in Quicksburg, in 2021. Tommy attended Harrisonburg High School, then moved to California for his senior year and graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in 1977. Tommy graduated from Eastern Mennonite University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in business. Tommy was a man of many trades who put his heart and love into everything he did.
Tommy married the love of his life, Judy Guinn, on Sept. 3, 1977, in Burbank, Calif. Tommy and Judy were married for 44 years. Together, they raised three children who continue their legacy of loving God and others. Tommy and Judy traveled to many places, loved their large family, and made many wonderful memories.
Tommy’s faith in God could move mountains, and he shared this faith with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. Many people came to know Christ through Tommy’s example because he was such a bright light in the dark, he was a true example of a man of God. Tommy loved being everyone’s personal comedian, and could always find a way to put a smile on their face. Tommy was always a breath of fresh air to others with his jokes, wild clothes, hats, and genuine smile.
Tommy is survived by his mother, Joyce; wife, Judy; daughter, Angela, and husband, William (Billy) Wheeler; daughter, Melanie and husband, Montana (Joe) Wylie; son, David and wife, Casey Thompson. Tommy is survived by nine grandchildren, Blake, Brooke, Emily, Christopher, Gabriel, Brianna, Natalie, Graham and Heidi, and his one great-grandson, Hunter. In addition, Tommy is survived by his brother, Gary and wife, Cyndie Thompson and sister, Jennifer Taylor. Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Charles.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with his daughter, the Rev. Melanie Wylie and the Rev. Dr. Fred Miller officiating. Interment will be private at Mt Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville. Tommy would love that all attendees of his funeral service wear “cool” brightly colored clothes and/or hats in honor of his very fashionable style.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Brethren Church, 149 Turkey Knob Road, Quicksburg, VA 22847.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.