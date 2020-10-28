Thomas Verghese
Thomas Verghese, 74, of Leola, Pa., passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Born in Nariyapuram, Kerala, India, he was the son of the late P.T. and Mary Thomas Verghese. He was the loving husband of Brenda Alger Verghese. They were married on April 17, 1976.
Mr. Verghese came to the United States in 1968. He graduated from Eastern Mennonite College with a business degree; then obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from James Madison University. Tom owned and operated the Tom Verghese Insurance Agency where he represented several companies. He enjoyed his church, Forest Hills Mennonite, his family and friends, and the Philadelphia Eagles.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife; his children, Samuel Verghese, Sheila Taylor, both of Leola; grandsons, Anthony and Isaiah Taylor; brothers, Koshy, Cherian, Abraham (Anila), Mathew Verghese; sisters, Annie, wife of C.G. Prasad, Susan, wife of George Thomas.
Due to COVID concerns, the funeral services will be private; however, live streaming of the service will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Friday at https://fhmc.church/memorial
The public graveside service with viewing will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Bareville Cemetery, 76 Brethren Church Road, Leola. All are invited. Kindly omit flowers. In honor of loved ones, the family welcomes memorials to the Lancaster County Suicide Prevention Coalition, 245 Butler Ave., Suite 204, Lancaster PA 17601-4585.
Furman’s – Leola
