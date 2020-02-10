Thomas W. ‘Bootie’ Jenkins III
Thomas W. “Bootie” Jenkins III, 84, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Tom was born in Richmond, the son of the late Mary Virginia Quinn and Thomas W. Jenkins Jr. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Jenkins Lumpkin.
After moving to Harrisonburg in 1975 to work at Bob Yetzer Ford, Tom enjoyed his career as he met many of the Valley people who became good friends. He was the produce man at the Dayton Farmers Market for many years and he owned Quality Enterprise Modular Home business. After retirement, he loved fishing and hunting and belonged to the Lodore Hunt Club in Amelia, Co.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Brenda Bailey Jenkins, whom he married on June 4, 1966; daughters, Denise Jenkins Hall and husband, Guy, of Troy and Tracie Lee Jenkins of Swansboro, N.C.; son, Thomas W. Jenkins IV and wife, Vanessa Bell, of Mill Valley, Calif.; six grandchildren, Julie Printess, Margaret Marshall Hoge and husband, Andy, George “Chip” Marshall, Conner Bailey Jenkins, Benjamin Thomas Jenkins and Summer Raye Jenkins; four great-grandchildren; and many loving family members.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church with the Rev. Stephen Creech and the Rev. Jim Harris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 219 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.