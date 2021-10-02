Thomas William (Bill) Good Jr. of Tenth Legion passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, surrounded by his family in the home built with his own hands.
Bill was born in Winchester, Virginia, on Oct. 15, 1935, the only son of Thomas William (Tom) Good of Tenth Legion and Willie Strickler Good of New Market.
Bill Good graduated from Broadway High School with the class of 1955. In the spring of 1956, at the age of 19, he left his home in Tenth Legion in 5 degree F weather on his Harley to ride to Daytona Beach, Florida, where he had been offered work as a bus boy at the prestigious La Coquille Club, believing he would be working on busses. He did the job very well regardless.
He served two years in the 82nd Airborne from 1957 to 1959, and though proud of his service, he was disappointed that he did not get the opportunity to travel. As such, he embraced that dream in 1965 and emigrated to Australia for what would end up being a 2 year stay. After first working as a bricklayer and mechanic, he made his way into the Australian outback to the town of Coober Pedy, where he purchased a stake in an opal mine. From his mining endeavors, Bill was able to finance a “long way home” twelve month tour of the world through Singapore, Malaya, much of Southeast Asia and Europe. After returning home for a short while, Bill was on his way back to Australia and made a two week stop in New Zealand, where he met his wife of 49 years, Judith Findlay of Gisborne. He never returned to Australia, instead he came home to Tenth Legion and began a career as the building inspector for Rockingham County. He was also a third generation farmer at the family home place in Tenth Legion. He was passionate about old cars, old Harley’s, old tools and anything aviation. Although his humorous self-deprecation would not allow him to admit it, he was a highly skilled woodworker. He enjoyed passing along his skills from his vast experience with much patience and grace.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Margaret (Peggy) Garret of Harrisonburg. He is survived by a wife, Judith Good, of New Market; sister, Wanda Royston of Winchester; daughter, Laura (and Jason) Abercrombie of Knoxville; sons, Jonathan (and Julia) Good of Lexington and Adam Good of Tenth Legion, and grand-daughters, Ella and Vivian Abercrombie.
Family visitation will be on Sunday evening, Oct. 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 in Bethlehem Stone Church. A funeral service will be on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem UCC, followed by a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bethlehem Old Stone Church Fund to support a restoration project to which Bill selflessly committed many working hours.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
