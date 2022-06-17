Timmy Delane Delawder, 70, of Broadway, Va., passed away peacefully at home with family by his side June 14, 2022.
He was born June 6, 1952, in New Market to the late George Washington and Vivian Reva Hansberger Delawder.
Timmy drove a truck for 21 years hauling cars. He later worked for several other trucking companies before retiring from Ivesco.
On June 5, 1976, he married the former Debra Day, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Dansel Blosser of Broadway; one granddaughter, Harper Blosser; two brothers, Dallas Hansberger of Harrisonburg and Larry Delawder and wife, Sandie, of Timberville; four sisters, Marsha Mood and husband, Austin, of Roanoke, Karen Price and husband, Ronnie, of Timberville, Sharon Fulcher and husband, Bruce, of Kent Store, Va., and Rita Strazzella and partner, Ben, of Glen Burnie, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His sister, Bonnie Delawder, preceded him in death.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a memorial service July 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. His body was cremated. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Grandle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
