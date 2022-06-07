Timothy Alan Echard, age 62, passed away at his home in Ruckersville, Va. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Clifton Echard and mother, Nancy Swiger Echard. Tim is survived by his son, Samuel Scott Echard (Sam) and brother, Clifton Scott Echard (Cliff).
Tim was born on June 10, 1959, in Harrisonburg, Va., where he lived until moving to Ruckersville in the early 1980s.
The thing that brought Tim the most joy was spending time with his son, Sam. They were each other’s strength and shared an incredible bond.
Tim’s two favorite pastimes were baseball and the Grateful Dead. He coached youth baseball in Greene County and had many fond memories of times spent with the kids who shared his love for the game. Tim and his best friend, Eddie Cahill, were avid fans of the Grateful Dead. They attended numerous concerts in countless venues over the past four decades.
There will be a Celebration of life on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. to honor and remember him. The celebration will be at Jack Brown’s at 80 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
