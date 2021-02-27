Timothy Allen Hensley, 63, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 21, 1957, in Elkton, and was a son of the late Betty Jean Hensley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Kay Hensley, on Aug. 24, 2017.
Tim graduated from Elkton High School and previously worked in landscaping prior to retirement.
Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Hensley, and husband, Willy Torres; a son, Wesley Hensley; two sisters, Kimberly Shifflett and Stacy Breeden and husband, Willy, and grandchildren, Justin, Megan, Brianna, Destiny, Sierra, Caitlyn, and Cameron, all of Elkton.
The family will commemorate his life privately.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.