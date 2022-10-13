Timothy Allen “Timmy” Shifflett, 59, of McGaheysville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Shifflett was born Oct. 7, 1963, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Elmer Gilbert Shifflett and Catherine Armentrout Shifflett, who survives.
He attended Montevideo High School and was a member of the New Market Voice Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed raising chickens, hunting, fishing, loved to play guitar and enjoyed vacations at the beach. He loved the Lord and was a dedicated Bible reader, most of all he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them. He worked in Masonry for over 30 years, and for the last six, he owned and operated TIK Masonry.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lora Ann Lam Shifflett; a son, Logan Shifflett and companion, Crystal Vazquez; a stepson, Robert Ritchie; daughters, Kaitlyn Shifflett and spouse, Ashley Shifflett, and Felisha Lam; brothers, Edward Shifflett and wife, Gail, Ronnie Shifflett and wife, Vickie, Galen Shifflett, Larry Shifflett and wife, Diane, Daryl Shifflett and wife, Judy, E.G. Shifflett and wife, Vicky, and Ivan Shifflett and wife, Lisa; sisters, Joyce Noakes and husband, Danny, and Kae Clinedinst and husband, Charles; a special grandson, Brayden Shifflett, and a grandson on the way; and special friend, David Roach. As well as his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Myers; and a nephew, Allen Shifflett.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Charles Clinedinst officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
