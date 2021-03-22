Timothy Christopher Houff, 52, of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home. Timothy was born Jan. 2, 1969, a son of Bonnie (Wampler) and Harry Lee Houff Sr. of Port Republic.
He loved hunting, NASCAR, football, and being outside.
Timothy is survived by a son, Brandon Houff and fianceé, Sarah Cameron, of McGaheysville; a sister, Julie Peratoni of Bridgewater; and a brother, Harry Lee Houff Jr. of Port Republic.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Weyers Cave with Pastor Matthew Fike officiating.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
