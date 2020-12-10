Timothy Edward O’Donnell, 46, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Mr. O’Donnell was born Oct. 28, 1974, in Cumberland, Md., and was a son of Marie Bean O’Donnell and the late John J. O’Donnell. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John David O’Donnell.
Timothy worked as director of transportation for BFG Supply and dedicated his life to his work. He loved to shop for clothes and was a big fan of Star Trek and DC movies. He was a loyal friend and loved his kids and grand-kids dearly.
He is survived by his mother, Marie Bean O’Donnell; wife, Melania LeeAnna O’Donnell; son, Sebastian Malcom; daughters, Brooklyn Maria Stump, Breanna Malcom; brother, Sean O’Donnell; sisters, Leslie O’Donnell, Michelle O’Donnell; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Deacon Fred Laspina officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
