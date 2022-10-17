Timothy Eugene Boyers, 59, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. Mr. Boyers was born Nov. 28, 1962, and was the son of Stephen Eugene Boyers and Darlene Gibson Boyers, who survive.
Timothy was a dedicated and driven entrepreneur. He worked over 30 years in the restaurant industry. Most recently he owned and operated Rackem’ Smackem’ restaurant in Verona. He enjoyed every aspect of the business and took immense pride in his work. In his spare time, he was an avid dart player and enjoyed competing in tournaments as well as spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Timothy is survived by his wife, Gini Lee Dotson Boyers; sons, Brandon Boyers and fiancée, Krista Wood, Blake Boyers and Zach Boyers; sisters, Cynthia Blum, Sandra Cleveland and husband, Jamie, and Angela Whitehead and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Camden Wood and Violet Boyers; and Chris Redifer, who was like a son, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ed Pruitt officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.