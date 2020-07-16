Timothy Lee Congdon, 62, of Manning, S.C., passed away July 11, 2020, at Edisto Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Orangeburg, S.C.
He was born June 9, 1958, in Baltimore, Md., and was a son of Richard William Congdon of Baltimore, Md., and Evelyn Mae Derrow Meyer of Louisville, Ky.
Timothy worked as a carpenter building spiral staircases with his dad at Eastern Stair Builders in Jessup, Md.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Jeremiah Congdon (Nina Helene) of Harrisonburg; his siblings, Donald Congdon (Gina) of Madison, Ala., Anita Doster (George) of Lawrenceburg, Ky., Rick Hall (Kathy) of Spring Hill, Fla., Joy Bourke (Michael) of Pewee Valley, Ky., Donna Miller (Steve) of Boston, Ky., Melody Marshall (Charles Spiegel) of Lexington, Ky.; his ex-common-law wife, Lisa Knell-Fitzgerald and his girlfriend, Debbie Jernigan of Manning, S.C.
The family would like to express a special thanks to his caregivers over the years, Judith Joyce, his aunt, whom he lived with for 10 plus years and Connie Mitchum, his cousin, who helped take care of him for 10 plus years while living in Baltimore, Md.; and to Howard (Sonny) Adams, his best friend, whom he lived with for the last four years in Manning, S.C.
A visitation will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg; a memorial service will be at noon. Burial will follow in Woodbine Cemetery near his grandparents, Elmer and Vera Derrow. Pastor Wayne Wright will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.