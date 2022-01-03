Timothy Lee Conard, 43, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born in Woodbridge, Va., on Sept. 12, 1978, and was the son of the late Frankie and Barbara Jean (Mullins) Conard.
Tim graduated from Brooke Point High School. He had worked at Marshall's in Bridgewater. He loved fishing and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Surviving ares his fiancée, Tammy Boyers of Dayton, Va.; daughter, Kailee Elizabeth Burns of Charlottesville, Va.; sister, Kristie Conard of Fredericksburg, Va.; and his two dogs, Miko and Bella.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with The Rev. Bill Curry and Sonny Boyers officiating. The family will receive friends following the service or at the home anytime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
