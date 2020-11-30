Timothy Lee Cubbage, 60, of Elkton, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at his home. Mr. Cubbage was born May 27,1960, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of the late Benjamin Franklin Cubbage Sr. and Doris Mae Williams Cubbage. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Ben Cubbage and Mike Cubbage.
Mr. Cubbage was a paver for 23 years with Atlantic Paving and enjoyed fishing, cooking and watching drag racing. He was a member of the Bible Way Church of God in Christ in Greenwood.
He is survived by his companion of the last seven years, Mary Coleman of Elkton; sons, Jarrod Lee Cubbage of Elkton and Timothy Cordero Cubbage of Harrisonburg; daughter, Danielle Mitchell of Elkton; brothers, Todd “Bear” Cubbage of Elkton, Leewood Davis and wife, Alice, of Elkton and David Cubbage and wife, Amanda, of Elkton; sisters, Beulah Thomas and husband, David, of Elkton, Charlotte Majors and husband, Jesse, of Elkton, Barbara Freeman of Elkton and Sharon Hodgins of Elkton; grandchildren, Naviah Cubbage, Azariah Cubbage, Jesiah De La Cruz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Audre King, Pastor Roscoe Harris and Pastor Ted Hott officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Bible Way Church of God in Christ Cemetery near Elkton.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
