Timothy Lee Sites
Timothy Lee Sites, 60, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 16, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born Sept. 19, 1959, in West Virginia, and was a son of the late Edgar L. and Arlena Thorn Sites.
Timothy was a pastor at Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren in Stanley. He was a member of Flat Rock Church of the Brethren. He had previously worked at Rockingham Poultry, Tysons and Wal-Mart.
On June 28, 1986, he married the former Brenda Sonifrank, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Leeane Bowman of Timberville and Angela Sites of Broadway; one son, Timothy M. Sites of Timberville; one stepson, Billy Jo Sonifrank of Harrisonburg; six sisters; one brother and seven grandchildren. One sister preceded him in death.
Pastor Charlie Comer and Pastor Steve Estep will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery near Broadway.
Friends may view from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The family requests memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
