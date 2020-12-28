Timothy M. Andrews
Timothy Michael Andrews, 46, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Mr. Andrews was born March 13, 1974, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Flossie Nell Michael Andrews of Harrisonburg and the late John David Andrews Jr.
He was a member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, is a brother, Carroll Lee Andrews.
The body was cremated.
A private graveside service will be held with The Rev. Dr. Seth Normington officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.