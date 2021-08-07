Timothy Mark Copley, 60, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Harrisonburg. Mr. Copley was born on Feb. 1, 1961, to Charles Bernard Copley of Broadway and the late Joyce Avonelle Ross Copley. He was raised in Rittman, Ohio. In 1979, Mr. Copley won the state shot-put competition for Turner Ashby High School. He retired from Walker Manufacturing as an analyst after working there for 30 years. Formerly, he owned and operated his own landscaping business, Forever Green Landscaping. Mr. Copley was an avid artist who enjoyed painting, created sculptures, and pencil drawings. He loved his two parrots, Kevin and Sam. He was a member of Bridgewater United Methodist Church.
On June 21, 2002, he married Lori Andes Copley, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Laura Anne Copley of Cross Keys, and Timothy Charles Grant Copley of Broadway; siblings, Charles David Copley and partner, Wilma, of Harrisonburg; a grandchild, Willow Riven Copley; an aunt, Judy Thomas of Canton, Ohio, and nieces and nephew, Virginia Wilkins, Donna Bishop, and Randy Miller.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Copley was preceded in death by a step-son, Matthew Andes, and a nephew, Jamie Price.
There will be no formal viewing or visitation. Those wishing to may sign the register book from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the funeral home. The family will not be present. All other services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board C/O Arbor House at 1241 N. Main Street Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
