Timothy Scott “Timmy” Lam, 41, of the Jollett area of Elkton, passed away Dec. 31, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Timmy was born Feb. 11, 1980, and was the son of Linda Lam of Elkton and the late Scott Leo Lam.
Timmy attended Page County High School and was employed with Meadows Decorative Concrete. Timmy enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and hands on work. As well, he adored spending quality time with his family and making the ones he loved laugh. He was widely known for a bright smile and a contagious laugh.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Albany Hammer of Elkton; a son, Evan Lam; a brother, Travis Lam and wife, Marie; the mother of his children, Tabitha Hammer; nephew, Ayden Lam; and cousins, April “Buff” Merica and Danielle Shifflett, all of Elkton.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Shenandoah Assembly of God, 311 Comertown Road in Shenandoah with Pastor Carter Dean and David Samuels officiating. Interment will follow at Jollett Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
