Timothy ‘Tim’ Lee Merica
Timothy “Tim” Lee Merica, 59, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home. Mr. Merica was born Oct. 5, 1960, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of Beulah B. McDonaldson Merica and the late Donald Lee Merica.
Tim worked for Genie Co. in Shenandoah in maintenance for 30 years. He enjoyed watching and playing baseball, coaching Little League Baseball and helping with Tee Ball teams. He also enjoyed attending auctions and shopping for antiques, as well as driving Skyline Drive in the Shenandoah National Park.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sons, Derrick Merica and wife, Samantha, Brandon Merica and wife, Stephanie, and Logan Shifflett, all of Elkton; a brother, Greg McDonaldson of Waynesboro; a sister, Sherry Hensley and husband, Eugene, of Elkton and two grandchildren, Bentley and Bryceton Merica.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Eddie Byers officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
