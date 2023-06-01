Timothy ‘Tim’ Patrick Wallaker
Tim passed away May 20, 2023 in Palmetto, FL at the age of 58.
He was born on May 1, 1965 to the late Mildred LaPointe and Doug Wallaker. Tim graduated high school in Michigan and then went on to obtain a Degree in Culinary Arts. For the next 35 plus years, he spent pursuing his career and passion for cooking. Working at the Grand Hotel on Mackinaw Island in Michigan, the Grand Ole Opry Hotel in Nashville, Wintergreen Resort and Bryce Resorts in Virginia. Finally ending his culinary career at the Spotswood Country Club in Harrisonburg, VA.
Tim settled down in Virginia and helped raise his two step- children Anthony and Walter Runion. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his grandson Evan Runion. Tim was a devoted member of the Timberville Moose Lodge since 2007. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and traveling.
The last years of his life was spent with his brother in law Ron in Tennessee enjoying campfires and finally heading to Florida to live with his niece Heidi soaking up the sun and enjoying the views.
A celebration of life will be held on June 25, 2023 from 2 — 4 p.m. at the Timberville Moose Lodge. Any question about the celebration can be sent via Facebook to Walter Runion.
