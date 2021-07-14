Timothy Wayne “Timmy” Dofflemyer, 60, of Luray, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
He was born Sept. 24, 1960, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Joyce Painter Dofflemyer of Luray and the late Carson Gene “Boog” Dofflemyer.
Timmy will be remembered as a loving son, husband, daddy and paw-paw. His smile was real, from the heart and lit up a room. His joy came from his love for Jesus, which was reflected in his relationship with family and friends.
He was a dedicated member of The Church of the Valley in Shenandoah. He had worked in construction, as well as for Wallace Business Forms for 10 years and with AECOM for 15 years.
Timmy loved to fish on the Shenandoah River in his bass boat. Riding through the back roads of Virginia with his wife on the back of his Harley Fat Boy was an escape from life's stresses. He will always be remembered by his grandchildren for his burnouts in his Dodge Dooley 3500.
He will be missed by his family and friends, but we have peace and comfort knowing he is in heaven and we will see him again.
On Aug. 15, 1981, he married Donna Sue Freeze Dofflemyer, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his mother and his wife, are a daughter, Courtney Hilliard and husband, Ethan, of Luray; and four grandchildren, Connor, Cole, Corinne and Cohen Hilliard, all of Luray.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Church of the Valley by Pastor Brad Shifflett and the Rev. Alfred Comer. Burial will be in Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Church of the Valley.
